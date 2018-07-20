FBI agent spied on woman in NJ store dressing room — prosecutor

EDISON — That's not the kind of undercover work the FBI is supposed to be doing.

An FBI agent has been accused of using his cell phone to snap pictures of a woman undressing in a store's changing room.

Danuel S. Brown, 30, of Piscataway, was arrested on Thursday after the 22-year-old woman called police.

The woman told police that she was photographed while changing and confronted Brown, who identified himself as a cop.

Prosecutors say Brown placed his phone under the dressing room door to take pictures.

He was charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Brown is a special agent with the New York field office. He was being held Friday at the Middlesex County jail.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Brown had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

