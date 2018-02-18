Fatal shooting reported near Irvington laundromat

IRVINGTON — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being killed near a township laundromat

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday night when police were called to the 500 block of Chancellor Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino said. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man, who was not identified, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing. the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prosecutor's Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com