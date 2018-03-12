Fatal injuries on the job — NJ among the best-performing states

An elevator repair worker falls seven stories to his death down a shaft in Hudson County.

A 10,000-pound generator falls and kills two workers below at a Morris County construction site.

Those casualties represent 3 percent of the workplace deaths that occurred in New Jersey during 2016, according to just-released figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fatal work injuries totaled 101 for the Garden State — up four from the previous year.

"Workplace fatalities in New Jersey have ranged from a high of 145 in 1993 to a low of 81 in 2010," said BLS economist Bruce Bergman.

New Jersey's fatality rate — 2.4 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers — was bested only by three states and the District of Columbia. The rate nationwide was 3.6.

The private construction industry sector experienced the highest number of fatalities in the state (20). More than half involved "falls to a lower level," the data show.

Workplace fatalities totaled 17 in the private transportation and warehousing sector.

When broken down by event, 'contact with objects and equipment' tallied 21 work-related deaths — nearly double from the year prior. Transportation incidents resulted in 36 deaths.

Men accounted for 94 percent of New Jersey's work-related fatalities. Sixteen of the fatally-injured workers were self-employed.

