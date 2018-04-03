Fatal crash on Garden State Parkway near Driscoll Bridge

SAYREVILLE — A person was killed Tuesday in a crash at the base of the Driscoll Bridge on the Garden State Parkway.

A white van hit the jersey barrier along the far left lane of the northbound outer lanes around 12:20 p.m., according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman.

The driver was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Goez did not disclose the identity of the deceased or the cause of the crash.

The cleanup and investigation of the crash caused a multi-mile delay for both the inner and outer lanes.

Goez said the crash scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m.