Farve joins fight to ban tackle football under 12

Brett Favre has thrown his support behind a bill in Illinois to ban tackle football for kids under the age of 12. I wonder how that's going to sit with his old league who's commissioner attended the Super Bowl with an 11 year-old female player Sam Gordon. Here in New Jersey, Assemble woman Valerie Vaineri Huttle D-Bergen is trying to get it done but she doesn't hold the weight of football's ironman who claims he's suffered several concussions throughout his career. Maybe that's where all those retirements, and the sexting of cheerleaders came from. He's just been hit in the head too much.

Personally, I won't allow my sons to play tackle until they're in high school. They play flag for HEWYBL which is NFL sanctioned and they do very well in it. But that's MY decision and not the government's.

Tackle football leagues such as Pop Warner continue to do everything they can to make the game safer as does the NFL. It's not the same game it was a few years ago. It's big business and there are a lot of people who benefit from it. If I want to put my child into it, it should be my choice and by that choice it's also my responsibility.

