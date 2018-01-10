Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Family of girl killed by poison gas in Perth Amboy needs help sending body home

By Dan Alexander January 10, 2018 4:35 PM
185 Fayette Street in Perth Amboy
185 Fayette Street in Perth Amboy (Google Street View)

PERTH AMBOY — The family of the 13-year-old girl killed by carbon monoxide poisoning is collecting donations to return her body to the Dominican Republic.

Marbely Bruno was one of 35 people, including 27 police officers, exposed to carbon monoxide in the home on Fayette Street in the late afternoon.  A man in his 40s, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were also hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page written in Spanish was set up to help Bruno’s family raise $5,000. No funeral arrangements were included on the page.

The building’s owner, Michael Watts, told News 12 New Jersey that the girl was visiting the United States for the holidays.

Watts told city investigators from that the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors were “fully functional” at the time. Investigators, however, said they were not operational. Watts told News 12 that residents sometimes took the batteries out while cooking.

An investigation conducted by the police and fire departments, the Middlesex Prosecutor’s Office and Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a clay liner within the building’s chimney had collapsed, blocking the exhaust of carbon monoxide.

The gas is produced by fuel-burning appliances and engines and is tasteless and odorless.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM