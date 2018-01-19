Contact Us
Famed chef escapes life in prison after recording child porn with NJ nurse

By Sergio Bichao January 19, 2018 7:27 PM
Google Maps
U.S. District Court in Camden. (Google Maps)

A celebrity chef and his ex-girlfriend were sent to prison this week after taking plea deals in a crime that a federal judge described as “one of the most depraved things” he had ever seen.

Alexander Capasso, 44, of Collingswood, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. He could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted at trial.

Capasso was arrested in 2015 and eventually charged with producing images of him and Janine Kelley molesting a boy and a girl between the ages of 3 and 10 years old.

Kelley, 36, of Audubon, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for conspiring to produce the images.

Kelley, a registered nurse, began dating Capasso in 2011.

Capasso, known for being at the helm of restaurants in Collingswood and Philadelphia, got Kelley to engage in sexually explicit conduct with two children and got her take images of him abusing the girl, who was between the ages of 3 and 5.

Capasso was arrested after he chatted online with an undercover agent posing as a father willing to trade his 9-year-old daughter for sex.

Capasso told the undercover agent that he was looking forward to the birth of his own daughter, who he planned to rape.

The children Capasso was accused of abusing were not his own.

During the sentencing, the mother of the girl called Capasso a “monster.”

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Capasso apologized for his crimes, Philly.com reported. The federal prosecutor and the judge, however, doubted that he could be trusted from hurting other children.

Capasso was known as the chef for the former Crow & The Pitcher in Philadelphia and Blackbird Dining Establishment, West Side Gravy and Benny’s Burger Joint in New Jersey.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

New Jersey 101.5 FM