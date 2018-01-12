Contact Us
Make My Homepage

#FakeOutrage over ‘sh*thole’

By Bill Spadea January 12, 2018 5:43 PM
President Trump Holds News Conference With Prime Minister Solberg Of Norway
Getty Images

Yup, words you may have spoken yourself to describe a place you recently left. I know I’ve said it after traveling to some parts of the globe. I may have uttered the words coming out of some restaurants in my past as well. The latest controversy is over whether the President of the United States uttered the words describing certain nations in Africa and Haiti as “sh*tholes”.

Truth and verification are no concern for the trolls on social media, and apparently the alleged professionals at CNN as cable news and the internet flared up on Thursday over the reported comments. Social media was there to make sure the controversy had legs and could be a several day story.

49k in NJ told by Trump they’re from a Shithole Country

According to a report from the Washington Post, the President said the words in a closed door meeting. First of all, the report whether true or not, is from a closed door meeting. So before we get all carried away on what is appropriate Presidential behavior in public, the accusation is not that he said it in public. Of course I couldn’t resist weighing in on Twitter….

Then let’s look at the reality of the places described. If in fact he said it, calling a place like Haiti, Sudan and Somalia “sh*tholes” may actually be too soft a term. Disease, starvation, dictators, slavery all point to parts of the world that in fact do seem like sh*tholes when compared to the prosperity, safety and security of the United States.

It’s not inherently racist nor bigoted to point out the obvious about conditions in nations barely surviving. There’s a reason why people come to America. I don’t recall seeing lines of people trying to get into the “sh*thole” nations for a better life, do you?

Time for people to get over the #FakeOutrage. Just to look at it from a Left wing perspective, how long will the Trump detractors allow themselves to be completely and utterly distracted by non-issues? While you were whining about words, the economy is surging to new heights, ISIS is on the run and has been nearly decimated with the new rules of military engagement. Jobs are coming back in droves from foreign nations, taxes are being lowered, government waste is being curtailed and our borders are being protected better than ever before.

The Right did the same thing to Obama and Clinton. The Left also did it to Reagan… anyone remember “…outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in 5 minutes.”? That comment generated weeks of analysis about the President’s mental health and supposed desire to destroy the world. Gimme a break.

Meanwhile the American people respond to leadership and results. Other than social media and CNN, most people are adult enough to see through the distractions. I wonder if it’s just Trump being honest and not seeing a line between public display and private comments, or… if he’s simply smart enough to know that if you throw out a couple ‘word bombs’ every so often the enemy will be distracted long enough to enable his to actually accomplish something positive for the nation.

So by all means, keep up the #FakeOutrage over #Russia and #Racism and whatever else will upset the #NeverTrump crowd by Monday. We’ll see you at the President’s re-election celebration in 2020.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Bill Spadea | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM