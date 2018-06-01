Fake or real gun? Take this quiz

This is the kind of thing police have to deal with every day. You would think if a police shooting happens because a suspect has a fake but realistic looking gun and an officer feels they are about to be shot it would be an open and shut case. Yet officers are pulled from duty, investigated and put under a microscope. Think it's that easy to tell a real gun from a fake? Take this 6 question quiz and see how you do. I have fired a number of different weapons at a number of ranges but I only scored 50%. I think I'll keep my day job.