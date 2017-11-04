Exxxotica NJ 2017 — See this expo’s sexy, adults-only fun

EDISON — Exxxotica has gone mainstream, but it is not a family-friendly affair.

The event — which bills itself as the "largest adult event in the USA dedicated to love and sex — returned to the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center Friday night and continues through Sunday. Now in its 10th year, Exxxotica takes place at several locations around the country — but organizers say the New Jersey event is the largest.

There's formally no nudity — at least, on the convention floor. Those with tender sensibilities wouldn't want to look at the signage and videos playing all around. You'll find people being whipped and spanked (by professionals), "camgirls" entertaining clients somewhere out on the Internet, adult pleasure products, sex seminars and a slew of sultry performances on the main stage.

Among Friday's seminars: "Sex Swings & Vibrating Things: How To Use And Care For Sex Accessories" and "BDSM Exploratorium With Bo Blaze."

A full schedule is here. Story continues below gallery.

Though an adults-only event, Exxxotica's had a general-public draw for years. It's advertised in billboards along major New Jersey highways and covered by mainstream New Jersey media each year.

But make no mistake — some of what goes on, we can't show you in a safe-for-work publication like this.

(And we're not even talking about the after-parties).

Exxxotica continues Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and on-site, with VIP options available.

