2 die in explosive, pile-up crash that snarled Route 440

EDISON — Two people died in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles early Friday morning on one of the busiest stretches of roadway in the state.

State Police said the crash happened about 5:44 a.m. on Route 440 southbound, just before the New Jersey Turnpike interchange and the exit for Woodbridge.

Police said late Friday morning that two people had died in the crash while at least six others had been hospitalized with injuries. The six injured were expected to recover.

Video and pictures from the scene show a car ablaze and several mangled, torched vehicles.

Three of the four lanes remained closed 10:45 a.m., causing 45-minute delays. Officials asked commuters to find alternative routes.

