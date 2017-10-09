Exploring a rainy forecast, discovering a drop in temperatures

Even if Christopher Columbus had discovered New Jersey (he didn't), it's doubtful he'd have enjoyed weather like we're about to have on this federal holiday.

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are the setup for your Monday, with statewide high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. The temperature will actually spike again to its summery state from this past weekend, but more on that shortly.

Showers continue into Monday night, which may result in a rainout for Game 4 of the Yankees-Indians playoff series (and, therefore, a chance for yours truly to start growing back his fingernails). Overnight lows range from the lower 60s in the northwest part of the state to the mid- and upper 60s central and south.

The rain finally leaves early Tuesday, as showers clear out of the southeast part of New Jersey. Otherwise and elsewhere, sun is the rule, and as promised we will get one more unseasonably warm day — upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday brings sunshine much of the day, with some clouds and a potential shower moving in at night, and highs falling back completely into the 70s. The end of the week is still a bit far off, but the way it looks right now, those highs will keep dropping, into the 60s, as we quickly come up on mid-October.

For now, though, bring that umbrella and enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Oct. 10. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

