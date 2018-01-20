Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Expelling Jersey girl for racist rant was wrong, free-speech advocates say

By Dan Alexander January 20, 2018 9:35 AM

MARLTON — Notable civil liberties advocates, including a former executive director of the ACLU, think the University of Alabama missed out on a “teachable moment” by suspending South Jersey’s Harley Barber over a vulgar video.

In an open letter issued by the New York Civil Rights Commission obtained by NJ.com, former ACLU executive director Ira Glasser said that the “impulse to punish” Harley Barber is “understandable as an emotional reaction.”

However, they add, freedom of speech means that it can’t be banned from public spaces such as the university even if it is considered offensive.

The famed free-speech defenders, however, note in their letter that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was considered offensive in his day. Banning racist speech today could someday lead to a ban on speech others believe to be progressive, they warn.

The letter was also signed by Norman Siegel, former director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, and Michael Meyers, the president and executive director of the New York Civil Rights Coalition and former executive committee member of ACLU.

Barber posted two videos on an Instagram account in which she uses the “N-word” numerous times. In one video, she talks about pretending to like African-Americans. In a other video, Barber says she is from New Jersey and she can used the slur as many times as she wants even if it Martin Luther King Day.

Jersey Girl makes vulgar, N-word-filled video on MLK Day

She also identified herself as a member of the Alpha Pi sorority, which kicked her out after the videos went viral and hit the news.

University of Alabama president Stuart Bell sent a message via Twitter saying that Barber was “no longer enrolled here.”

 

Barber told the New York Post she is  feels “so, so bad and I am so sorry.”:

Barber’s estranged mother, Jill Barbera, told NJ.com she is not consoling her daughter and is in agreement with her expulsion.  Barbera, whose last name is spelled differently from her daughter’s, said her daughter hasn’t lived in her home for just over a year because of constant arguing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM