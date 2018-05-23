Ex-Met star Dykstra threatened to kill Uber driver, NJ cops say

LINDEN — Former New York Met star Lenny Dykstra's legal troubles continued this week when he threatened an Uber driver, police say.

Dykstra, 55, was arrested just outside of police headquarters around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after the driver of the car he was in pulled up honking his horn before running into headquarters. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old Roselle resident, told police that Dykstra had put a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him when he refused to change his destination from the one Dyskstra had originally requested.

A search of Dykstra and the vehicle did not reveal any weapons, but a "quantity of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana" were found on Dkystra when he was taken into custody.

Dykstra was charged with third-degree making terroristic threats and drug offenses. He was released on a summons with a court appearance scheduled for next month.

Last year Dykstra was charged with trashing a hotel room in the Hamptons, according to the New York Daily News. While Dykstra had originally denied the claim. the hotel owner released video showing him stealing sunglasses from the room.

Since retiring from baseball, Dykstra has spent time in jail after pleading no contest to charges of grand theft auto. He was sentenced to three years in jail in California. Dykstra and two co-defendants were charged with trying to lease luxury cars from California dealerships by claiming they had credit through a phony company, according to CNN.

He was also sentenced to six and a half months in prison for bankruptcy fraud and other charges, according to CNN. He could have faced as many as 20 years in jail but received a lighter sentence after a plea deal.

Dykstra played for more than a decade, spending most of his career with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a three-time all star and won the Silver Slugger award with the Phillies in 1993. He was drafted in the 13th round by the Mets in 1981.

