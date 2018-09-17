Ex-Gov. Christie Whitman is a Republican — and wants GOP to lose the House

At least one Republican former New Jersey governor is not ready to ride the "Red Wave" that President Donald Trump is calling for to help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Former Gov. Christie Whitman told Star-Ledger columnist Tom Moran she would like to see the Democrats take control of at least the House of Representatives. Whitman said a House controlled by a party opposing the Republican president would be a way to keep Trump in check. She said the current Republican House hasn't stood up to him.

"I'm hoping we lose the House. That would be a good thing," she said. "Congress could stand up to him and could be dialing back a lot of this." She also said she believed moderate Republicans could help keep the government on a steady track.

If the Democrats are to take control of the House in the November elections, they need to flip at least 23 seats. Among them are several competitive New Jersey districts:

The race in New Jersey's Second District features Republican Seth Grossman taking on State Sen. Jeff Van Drew in a race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Lobiondo. Grossman has been disowned by the National Republican Campaign Committee for controversial comments he has made about diversity, as well as social media posts that opponents have been called bigoted.

The Fifth Congressional District is currently held by Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, running against Republican challenger John McCann. Two years ago, Gottheimer defeated Republican incumbent Scott Garrett by almost 15,000 votes.

The 11th District is currently represented by longtime Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen who is retiring at the end of this term. Democrat Mikie Sherrill is running against Republican Jay Webber to replace Frelinghuysen.

