Everybody’s working for the weekend — but worried about next week

Nothing has changed here at the "Budget Weatherman" desk (I came up with that myself ... do you like it?), so we continue to look out for the possibility of a winter storm ushering in the first day of spring on Tuesday.

Severity, rain vs. snow, and timing are all elements that are still too far off for me to give you any kind of reliable estimates. Just keep watching this space for updates.

As for this final weekend of winter, it looks good. Friday's a little chilly, as elevated winds continue for a third straight day. Skies will be partly cloudy over New Jersey, with highs in the mid-30s in North and Central Jersey, and the lower 40s in South Jersey.

Friday night, temperatures dip again as they did late Thursday, with overnight lows mostly in the 20s under clear skies.

On Saturday, only a few clouds dot the sky in South Jersey; otherwise it'll be sunny everywhere else, with temperatures warming up a bit, mid-40s all the way to 50.

Sunday and Monday look much the same, and would seem to be the proverbial "calm before the storm." Sunny skies on both days, with statewide highs in the 40s.

And again, we just need to get a day or two closer to Tuesday to really hone in on a dependable expectation for the next storm system.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, March 19. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

