Ever shop at Everything Wireless? You might have bought stolen goods

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Police have broken up what they say was a large retail theft ring in which people would resell items shoplifted from large chain stores.

Two of the people arrested were 59-year-old David Rubin, and his sister 58-year-old Sherryllee Rubin, who both live in the Somerset section of town. They also own the store Everything Wireless, which Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said was used to sell some of the stolen goods.

The prosecutor said the stolen items came from stores including Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.

A search warrant executed at the store and at David Rubin's home revealed "numerous items" believed to be stolen and exceeding more than $14,000 in value, according to Robertson. In addition to law enforcement officers, the execution of the search warrants included loss prevention investigators from Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Target, Robertson said.

David and Sheryllee Rubin were charged with second-degree leading an organized theft enterprise and second-degree leading organized crime racketeering. Store employees Lisa Rubin, and Batsheva Rubin-Rivera, as well as Andre Watts and Dunia Patricia Hernandez were charged with third-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree dealing in stolen property. The prosecutor's office identified Lisa Rubin and Batsheva Rubin-Rivera as David Rubin's wife and daughter respectively.

All of the defendants were released on their own recognizance pending a future court date. New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Monday whether the defendants had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

