Even this Christie bobblehead is unpopular!

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

As Governor Christie lives out his final days in office, a dark reality has come crashing down on him. It turns out even his bobblehead image has suffered greatly.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, (yes, there is such a thing) has announced it has dropped prices on Chris Christie bobbleheads to $13 to match his favorable rating as he leaves office. First, the back story.

It was on July 18th, 2016 that the Bobblehead HOF put out the first and only novelty figurine of our governor at the price of $20.16, it should have struck like lightning. Christie was still a media darling. The Republican National Convention had just opened. It was a limited edition; only 500 were made. Still, it proved as unpopular as the man himself. Only 200 sold.

Now stuck with more than half the supply and with Christie on his way out, maybe the time is right for the NBHOF to move these beauties. Think of it as a keepsake of 8 years of GET THE HELL OFF THE BEACH CLEAN OUT YOUR EARS WHY DON’T YOU HAVE ANOTHER BEER TOUGH GUY!!! moments. Being a number as unlucky as Christie’s 2nd term, $13 is a perfect price point. If you’d like to get your hands on a true one of a kind bobblehead you can place your order here. Another thing that makes this special? It is perhaps the only bobblehead in existence where the head is not bigger than the body. I believe the artist perfectly captures the moment Chris Christie took the stage at the RNC in 2012 to deliver the keynote address for Mitt Romney, with the Jersey strong punch to the air and the suit jacket flapping up. Where else are you going to acquire this level of fine art that is also a snapshot of a moment in history? C’mon, give some guv luv and make some room over the fireplace for this gem!

