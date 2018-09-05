Europe is not as far from Jersey as you think!

In the waning dog days of August with temperatures and heat indexes near 100 degrees, it was time to escape. With a quick check of the weather map and a lingering curiosity about French Canada, I booked a flight for the next day to Quebec City. I've been wanting to go back to Europe for a while, but circumstances(and finances) have changed plans a few time. It's been said that Quebec is a slice of Europe here in North America. There are direct flights from Newark and Philadelphia leaving at least twice a day, so I decided to check it out for myself.

