Eruvs in NJ — Jim wants to know who’s trying to outsmart God

Perhaps you've heard about the conflict between members of the north Jersey Orthodox Jewish community and the municipal leadership Mahwah. They're fighting over string.

Orthodox Jews can't carry goods outside their home on the Sabbath. "God had ordained that, we are told scripturally," Jim Gearhart says in latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

"But man says, 'Well, nobody wants to sit and twiddle their thumbs and stair at the wall all day long. I have a cunning plan.'"

That plan? An eruv — a symbolic border around an area of town that lets the Orthodox treat it as a private space, and carry those items that normally would have to be left behind. The Eruvim have prompted legal battles and been the subject of antisemitic vandalism.

It sounds a little fishy to Jim. But maybe God doesn't mind the loophole.

"Besides, he's getting old," Jim says. "God is as old … as god."

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode below to hear the rest. Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

— Townsquare Media staff

