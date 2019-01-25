Eric Scott’s sage rubbed salmon

TRENTON — It's another Foodie Friday, and today I offer you a new twist on an old fish.

I love salmon and we eat a lot of it in our house. It's delicious, heart-healthy, and versatile. However, it's easy to get caught up in the cycle of making the same old salmon. Here is a fast and simple way to make a salmon dish your whole family will love using fresh sage.

In the video, I'll show you how to make a simple savory sage rub and, if you are using frozen salmon, how to make sure it doesn't taste fishy!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's made.

Sage Rubbed Salmon

Ingredients:

• 2 – 4 fresh or frozen salmon fillets

• 1 bunch fresh sage

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. black pepper

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: