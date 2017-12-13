Eric Scott’s hot buttered rum — Your new favorite holiday drink

It's that time of year again: the annual Morning Show Christmas party and that can mean only one thing: hot buttered rum.

Once again, the easy, festive recipe was a hit with the entire morning show crew, so here it is. It's easy to make and even easier to sip. Enjoy!

Eric Scott's Hot Buttered Rum

INGREDIENTS:

2 sticks of butter

2 1/2 cups spiced apple cider

2 tsp ground gloves or six whole cloves

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

3 cinnamon sticks

Dark rum

Whipped cream or ice cream (optional, for garnish)

Extra cinnamon stick or fresh nutmeg (for garnish)

Melt two sticks of butter over low heat until no longer bubbling. Add the ground cloves, brown sugar and cinnamon sticks. Whisk until sugar is melted and the batter is well-blended.

Add 1 1/2 oz of rum to a glass or mug, then ladle in the batter to taste. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, fresh nutmeg or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Serve warm and enjoy!

