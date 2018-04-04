Eric LeGrand’s upcoming events

On Wednesday we spoke with Eric LeGrand, the former defensive tackle for Rutgers. Since his life changing injury on the field which left him paralyzed Eric has been an inspiration to the world as he tries to fight his way back. The amazing person that he is, it's not just his own future he's fighting for. It's everyone's.

He partnered with the Reeve Foundation for spinal cord research and has raised a lot of money and even better, a lot of hope. Reeve Foundation Team LeGrand has an annual event called A Walk To Believe. This year's is on Sunday June 3rd at High Point Solutions Stadium and it isn't only a 5K run and fun walk. It's a barbecue. It's music. It's entertainment. It's stuff for kids. You can pre-register or sign up the day of the event. All information for this year's A Walk To Believe can be found here .

Then there's a really special event Eric is equally excited about. Also at High Point Solutions Stadium on April 28th's Rutgers Day, it's the Eric LeGrand Flag Football Tournament. Some great prizes for the team that goes all the way! You have until April 21st to sign your team up but Eric told us there are only so many slots left so don't wait! All information can be found here.

Jeff Deminski can be heard with Bill Doyle on New Jersey 101.5, every weekday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Listen live online here at NJ1015.com or on the NJ1015 app. Follow Jeff on Twitter . Email him at jeff.deminski@townsquaremedia.com . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Jeff Deminski.

More from New Jersey 101.5