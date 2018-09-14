Enzo’s in Lawrenceville — Dining with Dennis

New Jersey is home to hundreds if not thousands of Italian restaurants, especially if you count pizza parlors. This is a genuine, authentic and original Italian restaurant. Anna is the owner, whose family came from Sicily many years ago, tries to reflect that in the menu selection. The ambiance is a unique blend of mob movie restaurant scene inside and Italian Villa garden outside, with a definitely warm, neighborhood feel.

The food is moderately priced and worth every penny. The appetizer selection is wide along with daily specials to add to the list. The quality was top notch and each dish was creatively crafted and original. If you're in the Lawrenceville, Hamilton, Princeton, Ewing area, you should check it out. It's off the beaten path and you could drive by without noticing it, which all the more reason it's one of Jersey's hidden gems.

