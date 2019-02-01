Enjoy a Jersey craft beer instead of the Big Game

On the show Friday morning, I mentioned that I haven't been a fan of the NFL for a couple years now and even though the hyper-political energy has somewhat abated when it comes to NFL discussions, I've lost interest. Seems I'm not the only one.

We had many calls into the show talking about what people in the Garden State were doing instead of watching the Super Bowl. The winner? Visiting Jersey's numerous micro-breweries.

The top three from our calls Friday morning are:

Screamin' Hill in Cream Ridge

Backward Flag in Forked River

Westville Brewery in Westville

As far as our team in studio, Flying Fish still remains the staff favorite.

Let me know your favorite craft beer from NJ. Tweet a pic of you and your family/friend enjoying a weekend outing in front of the brewery's sign and we'll be happy to Retweet and share your find!

