Engaged couple dies on Valentine’s Day in Route 195 crash

JACKSON — A couple engaged to be married was killed in a crash late Wednesday night on Route 195.

James Fusaro, 26, was driving west in a 2017 McLaren 570S when it went off the right side of the road at exit 22 for Jackson Mills Road, State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said Thursday.

Goez said Fusaro, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. Christina McNamara, 25, was trapped in the car. The two township residents died from their injuries.

The vehicle went across the grassy area between the entrance and exit ramps, hit an embankment, overturned and burst into flames around 11:15 p.m., said Goez, a spokesman for the State Police.

The car was the only one involved in the crash.

The interstate and ramps were closed for several hours for an investigation and cleanup.

Fusaco was the owner of Liquid Labs in Lakewood and was engaged to McNamara, according to the company's administrative assistant.

"He was an amazing person. He was always willing to help his employees and help anyone who needed it. He was always positive and a very good person to work for and we're definitely going to keep his legacy going as much as we can," the employee, who gave her name as Allie, told New Jersey 101.5.

According to her Facebook page , McNamara studied nursing at Brookdale Community College and went to Williamstown High School.

In a post on his Facebook page in December 2016 , Fusaro wrote, "Love this girl with all my heart and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

"Everything happens for a reason and everything that happens to us whether it's good or bad makes our relationship stronger in the end," he continued. "Christina McNamara I love you more than you'll ever know, babygirl."

