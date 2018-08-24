End of summer bargains? Get one of these!

I spent weeks researching one of those "zero gravity chairs" online. Amazon had about a dozen in various styles, colors and price ranges. The reviews always included a few "I'm a pretty big guy and it lasted about a week before the frame bent" comments, so I decided to sit on one in the store. The Target crowd didn't seem to mind, but the people at Dick's did give a few looks as I tried every position imaginable.

Those seemed fine and the price was right since it's the end of 'sitting outside in a vertical position season'. It was far less than the online chairs and I could take it home with me. What a concept! I don't know how long it will last and I'm not good at sitting still for very long, but this thing might convert me into a lounger.

