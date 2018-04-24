Emergency work on Route 22 near Parkway continues

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — There's good news and bad news about the road work on Route 22 near the Garden State Parkway.

The good news is that all lanes should reopen Tuesday at 8 p.m. because of the expected rain on Wednesday. The bad news is that drivers will have to endure one more day of delays on Friday when the work resumes at 9 a.m.

"(Monday) while NJDOT maintenance crews were milling and paving the Route 22 bridge deck over Route 82/Morris Avenue, the condition of the underlying roadway required unexpected repairs," New Jersey Department of Transportation spokeswoman Judith Drucker told New Jersey 101.5. The work closed two of the three lanes on the road that dates back to the 1920s.

The work created multi-mile delays westbound on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Drucker did not disclose the specific nature of the repairs.

"This is a bad break for drivers since this is a very heavily traveled section of highway. It takes a major beating everyday from volume and truck traffic," New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said.

The project is expected to be complete by Friday night.