Ellen surprises NJ mom who foiled Kentucky racist school attack

A New Jersey mom is being called a hero for helping stop a planned school attack and now she's headed on a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Burlington County resident Koeberle Bull and her three children recently were hosted by Ellen DeGeneres on her show. The talk host also surprised the single mother by flying in the Kentucky state trooper who followed up and acted on the out-of-state, social media-based tip. Their emotional meeting is a must-watch in the Ellen Show clip below.

The Bull family has been invited to help lead the Christmas parade in the Kentucky community where the racist suspect had plotted his attack. DeGeneres also gifted them an exotic vacation in Fiji.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: