Elizabeth cop saves 1-year-old from drowning

In another example of the daily job of our outstanding New Jersey Police Officers, Patrolman Leo Nunes is this week's #BlueFriday honoree.

He's been a cop in Elizabeth for the past twenty plus years, serving his community tirelessly with dedication, commitment and valor. Recently, he responded to an emergency call about a one year old girl who had fallen into a swimming pool. Nunes responded and arrived after the girl had been pulled from the pool, but was unresponsive. His training and focus kicked in and he was able to perform CPR and revive the little girl. After 24 hours in the hospital, she's doing fine. She'll have an opportunity to grow up and live a full life thanks to the heroic and quick action from Patrolman Nunes.

Thanks to him and the entire Elizabeth Police Force for keeping the community safe and secure.

