Election by Lottery? What New Jersey would do

Did you vote today? Hopefully you not only cast your ballot but got a sticker to boot. I actually got four.

What's great about where I voted they have baked goods there with coffee or tea waiting for you afterwards. If you voted democrat you can get a nice piece of home made apple pie, Republican? then they give you a Twinkie from the Reagan administration but they don't want to sway your vote in any way.

There is a Rutgers professor who would like to choose our leaders not by election, but by lottery, A "lottocracy" if you will. Imagine getting a phone call saying you won the gubernatorial lottery.

What would be the first law you would enact as Governor of New Jersey? I asked this on my social media and here's what you came up with:

