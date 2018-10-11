Elderly woman submerged in water after crash saved by cops

Heroes stop what they are doing to save others. Heroes sign up for a job that will put their own safety at risk to save complete strangers. Heroes don't ask for recognition for their deeds.That's why cops are heroes. And that's why every Friday on the show, we recognize the courageous and selfless acts of the men and women who wear the uniform every day for us.

An 88 year old woman is alive today because of the actions of four police officers who jumped into action to pull the woman from her car, which had crashed and sank into a marsh on Route 40 just outside of Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township.

The heroes we're honoring this week are Egg Harbor Township Officers Brett Fair, Patrick Daly and Katie Cantell and Atlantic City Officer Martina Martin. The efforts of these four officers show the dedication and commitment of everyday heroes that have no idea what they may encounter during a shift and in the case of Officer Martin, after her shift had ended.

Thank you all for what you do every day on our behalf.

Do you know how an officer who went above and beyond for their community? You can nominate them to be honored below.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: