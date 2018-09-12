Elderly woman from Princeton missing after going for a drive

PRINCETON — A 77-year-old woman who has difficulty walking went missing after she left her home on Tuesday morning.

Police said Doris Young left her Roper Road home around 11 a.m. in her silver 2006 Mercedes Benz R350 SUV. She may have been headed to a home about 90 minutes away on Maple Avenue in Tuckerton.

The SUV has New Jersey license plate L86EHG

Young, a diabetic, has difficulty walking without assistance and is considered to be in danger because she was traveling without her insulin.

She weighs approximately 160 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police asked anyone with information about Young's whereabouts to call 609-921-2100 X2175.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ