Elderly woman dies in Montvale house fire

MONTVALE — A woman reportedly died in a house fire on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on North Avenue, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo. Firefighters at the scene reported finding the elderly woman in the house while they were fighting the fire, Calo said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had not released her identity has of Monday morning.

A neighbor told NorthJersey.com her brother had spotted the fire and told her to call 911. She said that before firefighters arrived, her brother and another neighbor had attempted to get into the house, with smoke pouring out of the front door they forced open.

In a post on his Facebook page Mayor Mike Ghassali called it "a rough couple of days in our town for our first responders."

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said there was no new information available as of Monday morning.

