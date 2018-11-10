Elderly man beaten by mugger at Parkway rest stop

Surveillance photo of a man wanted by State Police for robbing and beating an elderly man at the Parkway service area (NJ State Police)

SAYREVILLE — An elderly man was beaten in a bathroom at a Garden State Parkway service area early Thursday morning. State Police released an image of the person they say is responsible.

The man was punched several times and thrown to the ground in a men's room at the Cheesequake Service Area about 3:15 a.m, according to State Police. His wallet was stolen by the assailant.

Police said the man, whose image was captured on a surveillance video, left the building wearing a black knit cap and safety glasses on his head. He headed north on the Parkway in an unknown vehicle. A witness told police the vehicle was a dark blue car, possibly a Lexus, Toyota, or Nissan with a New Jersey plate.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the NJSP Holmdel Station Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500 ext. 7425.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

