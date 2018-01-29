Elderly couple’s oxygen tanks may have fueled fire that killed them

TEANECK — The bodies of an elderly couple whose home was destroyed by fire on Sunday have both been recovered.

Flames broke out in the home on Sherman Avenue around 6:30 a.m, and firefighters took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. But the couple was unaccounted for until late Sunday night, when a body was recovered from the charred remains of the home, authorities have said. A second body was found on Monday morning.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo identified the couple as Gerald and Roseann Ryan, both 81. Neighbors told NorthJersey.com the two lived in the home for more than 40 years.

Cato said the extensive damage to the home prevented an exact cause of the fire from being determined, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Acting Fire Chief Jordan Zaretsky told NJ.com the fire may have been fueled by oxygen tanks used by the couple. Zaretsky has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5.

Two police officers who were among the first emergency responders on the scene were treated for smoke inhalation, authoitie said.

The blaze also damaged two nearby homes, including the home of the Schreck Family. A GoFundMe page created to help replace the clothes of that family's three children had exceeded a $10,000 goal within 24 hours of being posted.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

