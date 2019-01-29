Elderly couple dies in Wall Township house fire

Wall Township the morning after a fire (News 12 NJ)

WALL — An elderly couple died following a fire Monday night in their Jersey Shore home.

Nicholas Maino, 92, died in the fire at a home on Atlantic Avenue in the Allenwood section of Wall near the Allenwood Animal Hospital, according to a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The spokesman said Joan Maino, 86, died several hours later.

The couple was alone in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The fire was the third house fire in the township in January, according to the Patch of Wall.

