Egg Harbor Twp swim coach shared child porn on Snapchat, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township High School teacher’s aide and swim coach has been arrested and charged with sharing child porn on Snapchat.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said 29-year-old township resident Mark Balesteri Jr., was arrested on Thursday following a long investigation into his online activity.

"Sadly, the transmission of child pornography is a pervasive problem throughout our community that does not always receive enough attention," Tyner said Thursday. "Child predators lurk behind their computer screens and exploit defenseless children with the stroke of a keyboard. These predators occupy many positions of trust from teachers and coaches to many other professions. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office remains vigilant in rooting them out."

Balesteri has been charged with second-degree child endangerment by sharing and possession child sexual abuse images, and second-degree possession of child porn with intent to distribute.

Balesteri was being held at the Atlantic County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Some swimming websites identify him as a one-time standout diver at the High School and Rowan University.