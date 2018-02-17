HIGHLAND PARK — A 21-year-old Edison woman was killed late Friday night in a crash caused by a drunk driver, authorities said.

Jenna Adamousky was one of three passengers in a car driven by Ashley Gergits, 20, of Edison.

Prosecutors say Gergits’s 2015 Honda CRV crashed into a 2012 Subaru Legacy on Route 27 just before midnight. The Subaru had been stopped at a red light, officials said.

Investigators say Gergits was driving south toward New Brunswick when she hit a bridge abutment and crash landed into the other car.

The two male passengers of Gergits’ car and the driver of the Subaru were hospitalized.

Adamousky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gergits was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She has not been charged with causing her passenger's death, but the investigation continues.

Authorities did not say Saturday whether they had obtained a blood-alcohol reading from Gergits.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has more information to call 732-572-3800 or 732-745-8842.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .