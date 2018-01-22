Edison convenience store workers fight robbers — with a chair

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

EDISON — A week ago, two men rushed into the Dollar & Deals store, attacking one employee and making off with more than $1,000 in cash. But employees didn’t make the robbery easy.

Sayed Ashraf, who can be seen being hit by one of the robbers in the video, said on Monday that his head was still sore from the incident. Ashraf said the two men came into the store with guns and said they needed money. After breaking into the register the men took the money and ran, he said.

Ashraf told NBC New York that he saw the bullets of one of the guns fall to the floor. He told the station that his co-worker Antonio Barrios is the other man seen in the video attempting to fight off the robbers — with a chair.

Calls and emails to the Edison Police Department about the incident were not returned, but Ashraf told the NBC station that police caught one of the suspects involved in the robbery.

