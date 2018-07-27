Eddie Clark adjusts to Jersey – ‘They beat me blue’

Comedian Eddie Clark is a former Mount Vernon police officer adjusting to life in New Jersey. "I'm not really Jersey yet but I'm almost there saying "hey, what are you talking about? I'll break your face." Much of Clark's comedy is rooted in reality like the time he was beaten up by five white guys and when he asked if it were because he was black told him, "this ain't about racism." Says Clark, "they beat me blue."

Clark, who once headlined my surprise 50th birthday party, will be appearing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star . When he's not doing comedy, he's acting. Among his many shows "Dietland," John in "Luke Cage," Veep, Feed the Beast, House of Cards, and my personal favorite: "Person of Interest." The difference between the stage and the street: "If I die on stage, at least I come back."

More from New Jersey 101.5 :