Eating healthy? Avoid these popular restaurant dishes

Isn't it nice how you can now look at a menu and see exactly how many calories, fat, and sugar you are consuming? The days of thinking, "it's a salad, how bad can it be," are over now that you have the answer. The Center for Science in the Public Interest has put out it's list of the unhealthiest meal choices while dining out and figure some, if not most, of your favorites are on it. Here are just a few ...

The Cheesecake Factory Breakfast Burrito packs a whopping 2,730 calories!

Pretzels are always a healthy alternative to chips, unless you choose the AMC Theatres Bavarian Legend Pretzel which has 1,920 calories and 15 gm's of fat!

How about chicken and waffles? Chili's Honey Chipotle's Crispers and waffles served with fries and dipping sauce has 2510 calories and 4,480 milligrams of sodium.

