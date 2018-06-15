East Brunswick PD helps complete mural at local school
It's #BlueFriday and we're proud to acknowledge and honor the courageous community leaders from the East Brunswick PD.
My friend Andi Ackerman who teaches at Central Elementary in East Windsor shared a pic of two cops helping the staff and kids complete a mural at the school. Officers Rob and Chris took time out of their busy schedules to lend a hand. Yes, it's a small gesture, and yes it's worthy of recognition. Just another reminder that our local officers are members of our community. They are our neighbors, friends and family members. They step up without looking for credit. When Producer Kristen called the EBPD to invite them on the show, they had no idea what she was talking about. That's the mark of a true hero.
Do the right thing, step up, and then don't worry about getting credit.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: