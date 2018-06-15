East Brunswick PD helps complete mural at local school

My friend Andi Ackerman who teaches at Central Elementary in East Windsor shared a pic of two cops helping the staff and kids complete a mural at the school. Officers Rob and Chris took time out of their busy schedules to lend a hand. Yes, it's a small gesture, and yes it's worthy of recognition. Just another reminder that our local officers are members of our community. They are our neighbors, friends and family members. They step up without looking for credit. When Producer Kristen called the EBPD to invite them on the show, they had no idea what she was talking about. That's the mark of a true hero.