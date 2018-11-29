East Brunswick man never made it to work, missing for 3 days

UPDATE: Police said Thursday afternoon that Sammy Rodriquez was safely located. They did not release other details.

EARLIER STORY:



EAST BRUNSWICK — Police were looking for a man who never made it to his New York workplace on Tuesday.

Sammy Rodriguez, 35, left his township home in a black Chrysler Pacifica around 9 a.m. after speaking to his family, according to police, who said it appears he never entered the city. The Pacifica's New Jersey license plate is H64JSV.

Calls to his phone go directly to voicemail.

Police described Rodriguez as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a beard and mustache and glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a maroon shirt with “Sammy” on it.

Police ask anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts to call 732-390-6990 or 732-432-8477.

