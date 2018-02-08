NJ Eagles fans: Heading to parade? What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA — It was an early morning for Eagles fans as they made their journey to the championship parade and ceremony.

The parade stepped off just before 11 a.m. near Lincoln Financial Field with members of the Philadelphia Eagles riding in open-air, double-decker buses. Chris Long is wearing a faux full-length fur coat over an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey. Jason Kelce is in full Mummers regalia, faintly resembling an Aladdin costume in a nod to Philadelphia's raucous annual parade on New Year's Day.

Wednesday's wintry mix of precipitation will give way to sunny skies without the warm termperatures.

"Center City Philadelphia will be sunny and dry on Thursday, but also cold and breezy. Temperatures at parade time will be near the freezing mark (32 degrees), with a wind chill only in the 20s. Bundle up!" Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Two million fans are expected to line the parade route along Broad Street, to watch the team make their way in open cars from South Philadelphia to City Hall, and onto the Ben Franklin Parkway and a ceremony at the Art Museum.

PATCO spokesman Ryan Anderson said the early going to PATCO high speed service was steady and heavy on Thursday morning. "People are in good spirits, positive and excited and very co-operative," Anderson said.

The Woodcrest station parking lot was filled by 8 a.m. while Lindenwold was filling up fast, according to Anderson, who said many people are opting to walk across the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia.

Anderson said aroudn 9:30 a.m. there were much smaller crowds at Ferry Avenue and Broadway. "I recommend anyone who still plans on heading in to go to one of those stations," he said.

SEPTA's West Trenton station was completely filled with cars up and down Grand Ave in front of the station. An employee who did not wish to give her name said the fullest train was at 5 a.m.. She called them the "real diehards" who were singing the Eagles song as they boarded.

Some got an extra-early start to the festivities and camped out along Broad Street on Wednesday night, trying to get a good spot, and parked illegally on the sidewalk according to 6 ABC Action News . Others made their way to the Art Museum to check out the staging for the ceremony that the city of Philadelphia promised would be "dramatic."

SEPTA, PATCO and NJ Transit trains promise to be packed as ticket sales were halted for all three on Wednesday . Riders were urged to arrive early and be patient as trains will be at capacity.

PATCO will take fans from South Jersey into Philly with westbound-only service all morning, with service starting at Lindenwold and stops at Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, and the Broadway station. Trains will continue to the 9th/10th and Locust Street Stations.

SEPTA riders arrived early at the West Trenton and Trenton stations for direct rail service into Philadelphia, which stopped after 7:30 a.m. Riders should instead make their way to SEPTA's free service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines.

NJ Transit Spokeswoman Nancy Snyder urged riders to arrive early at their stations as trains will leave the station once they reach capacity.

NJ Transit added an extra train from Atlantic City to Philadelphia leaving at 8:26 a.m.

Fifteen large jumbotron viewing screens will be available to see the ceremony at the Art Museum:

Jumbotron locations for Eagles championship celebration (City of Philadelphia)

Are you going to the parade? Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

