Eagles vs. Patriots — Fluffy picks Super Bowl winner

My dog Fluffy has been forecasting football for the last two years and started out with a long undefeated streak. Lately he has ridden that Eagles bandwagon — or should I say "Chuck Wagon" — all the way to the Super Bowl. Now he makes his big game pick.

We also get expert analysis from my 11-year-old sons Lennon and Albert and their friends Hector and Sasha, who know more than some sports callers I have spoken to on the air.

Which bowl will Fluffy eat from? Play the video and let's find out!

Filed Under: Newsletter, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, super bowl 2018
Categories: Featured Videos, Steve Trevelise
