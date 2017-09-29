Eagles vs. Chargers — Will Fluffy’s prediction be correct?

Fluffy has not gotten off to a great start this year after picking the 0-3 Giants to win their first three games.

He also wants you to know that he did not teach Odell Beckham Jr. that end zone celebration. One game he did get right was the Eagles vs. Chiefs showdown where he successfully picked Kansas City.

With that in mind, we're going to give Fluffy a break from the Giants and have him pick the Eagles vs. Chargers game this week from Los Angeles. It's a 4:05 p.m. start on Fox. Let's see if he can keep his Eagle winning streak alive!

Remember, bet with our head and not over it. Gambling problem call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Note to self, If you're relying on my dog to bet your games, you've definitely got a gambling problem!

