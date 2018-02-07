Eagles Super Bowl parade: How to get there from NJ (Don’t drive!)

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles celebrate the end of a 58 year championship drought with a victory parade and celebration on Thursday.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Thursday at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, the first of what the city called two distinct events .

From City Hall, the parade will then head:

Starts at Broad Street and Pattinson Avenue

North on Broad Street

West to Penn Square

West from Penn Square to 15th Street

North on 15th Street to JFK Boulevard

West on JFK Boulevard to 16th Street

North on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway

West of the Parkway to Eakins Oval to the Art Museum.

The 1 million-plus people expected to make their way to the parade and ceremony are urged to use public transportation. SEPTA and PATCO will run special service on Thursday on a special schedule.

Here's information on getting to the celebration from New Jersey:

The Eagles mascot Swoop on a SEPTA train (SEPTA)

SEPTA

The Trenton and West Trenton regional rail lines will offer limited service on Thursday as most stations in Center City Philadelphia will be closed. Only inbound service will be available in the morning and only outbound service available in the afternoon, with no service after 9:30 p.m.

West Trenton: First train at 5:08 a.m. to Jefferson Station, with no inbound service after 7:22 a.m. Np morning service from Center City toward the West Trenton stations

First train at 5:08 a.m. to Jefferson Station, with no inbound service after 7:22 a.m. Np morning service from Center City toward the West Trenton stations Trenton: First train at 5:25 a.m. to 30th Street Station, with no service after 7:14 a.m. No morning service from Center City to Trenton.

SEPTA will sell a one-day Individual Independence Pass for $10. The pass must be purchased ahead of time .

The Market-Frankford and Broad Street bus lines will be free to get people to and from the parade route, with the tab picked up by Independence Blue Cross. The subway system expects to move 30,000 passengers per hour on Thursday.

PATCO

The Speedline will run westbound service only into Philadelphia from 6 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., starting at Lindenwold, with stops at Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and the Broadway stations, and with express service to the 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.

Eastbound-only service will begin at 1:20 p.m. originating at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station, and stopping at Broadway, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold Ssations.

Normal service in both directions will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Regular fares will be in effect all day.

Bicycles will not be allowed on PATCO trains. Folded up strollers will be allowed.

NJ Transit Rail

Limited additional capacity will be added to select existing Atlantic City Rail Line trains.

An extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 8:26 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 10:05 a.m.

An extra train will depart Philadelphia at 4:19 p.m., arriving in Atlantic City at 6:12 p.m.

NJ Transit River Line

River Line service will operate trains between Trenton and the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden, and an additional train will provide service connecting the Waterfront Entertainment Center and WRTC. This station is also served by PATCO, which will make a stop here as part of its parade schedule.

The River Line will maintain 15-minute peak period service throughout the mid-day hours and additional capacity will be added throughout the day.

NJ Transit Buses

Prior to 8 a.m., all Philadelphia bus routes will operate regular routing. All a.m. service on the 414/417/555 routes will go to the 30th Street Station as scheduled.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures and will make a single stop in Center City Philadelphia at 6th/Race St. While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race Street. at the arrival times shown on the timetable.

Customers riding Greyhound Terminal routes (313/315/317/551) must go to 6th/Race Street at the normal Greyhound departure time shown on the timetable.

During afternoon-evening peak period, routes 414/417/555 will not board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race Street stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance.

During afternoon-evening peak period, routes 414/417/555 will not board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race Street stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance. After 7 p.m., all Philadelphia service will be restored to regular routing.

Parking

There will be parking restrictions around and along the parade route that go into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Parking will be available in off-street lots and garages along Parkway, Broadway and near the stadium complex. Driving into Center City is strongly discouraged.

There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade.

SEPTA West Trenton Line Alternative Service for Closed Stations:

Neshaminy Falls Station

Bus Route 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Trevose Station

Bus Route 14 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Somerton Station

Bus Route 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Forest Hills Station

Bus Route 84 or 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Bethayres Station

Bus Route 24 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Noble Station

Route 55 to Fern Rock Transportation Center & Transfer to the Broad Street Line

Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust

Stadium Option: AT&T Station

No Alternate Service for:

Yardley Station

Meadowbrook Station

Rydal Station

SEPTA Trenton Line Alternative Service for Closed Stations:

Levittown Station

Option 1

Bus Route 127 (towards Oxford Valley Mall) at Bristol Pike & Levittown Parkway

Exit at Oxford Valley Mall

Transfer to Bus Route 14 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Option 2

Bus Route 128 (towards Neshaminy Mall) at Levittown Parkway & Bristol Pike

Exit at Neshaminy Mall

Transfer to either Bus Route 14 or Direct Bus (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Bristol Station

Bus Route 129 (towards Frankford-Knights)

Exit at Frankford Avenue & Knights Road

Transfer to Bus Route 66 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Eddington Station

Option 1

Bus Route 128 (towards Neshaminy Mall) at Street Road & High Avenue

Exit at Neshaminy Mall

Transfer to either Bus Route 14 or Direct Bus (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Option 2

Route 133 at Dunks Ferry & Street Road (towards Frankford & Knights)

Exit at Frankford & Knights (last stop)

Re-transfer to Bus Route 66 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Torresdale Station

Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Holmesburg Junction Station

Option 1

Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) at Rhawn & Tulip Streets

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Option 2

Bus Route 28 (towards Fern Rock Transportation Center) at Rhawn Street & Torresdale Avenue

Exit at Fern Rock Transportation Center & Transfer to the Broad Street Line

Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust

Stadium Option: AT&T Station

Tacony Station

Option 1

Bus Route 56 (towards 23rd & Venango) at Torresdale Avenue & Disston Street

Exit at Kensington & Torresdale stop

Walk to Erie & Torresdale Avenue &Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line at Erie Torresdale Station

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Option 2

Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) at Knorr & Keystone Streets

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line train

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Bridesburg Station

Option 1

Bus Routes 73 or 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) Bridge & Eadom Streets

Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

Option 2

Bus Route 56 (towards 23rd & Venango) at Bridge Street & Torresdale Avenue

Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line at the Erie-Torresdale stop

Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop

Center City Station Option: 13th Street

North Philadelphia Station

Board the Broad Street Line at North Philadelphia Stop

Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust

Stadium Option: AT&T Station

Are you going to the parade? Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ