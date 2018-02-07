Eagles Super Bowl parade: How to get there from NJ (Don’t drive!)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles celebrate the end of a 58 year championship drought with a victory parade and celebration on Thursday.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Thursday at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, the first of what the city called two distinct events.
From City Hall, the parade will then head:
- Starts at Broad Street and Pattinson Avenue
- North on Broad Street
- West to Penn Square
- West from Penn Square to 15th Street
- North on 15th Street to JFK Boulevard
- West on JFK Boulevard to 16th Street
- North on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway
- West of the Parkway to Eakins Oval to the Art Museum.
The 1 million-plus people expected to make their way to the parade and ceremony are urged to use public transportation. SEPTA and PATCO will run special service on Thursday on a special schedule.
Here's information on getting to the celebration from New Jersey:
SEPTA
The Trenton and West Trenton regional rail lines will offer limited service on Thursday as most stations in Center City Philadelphia will be closed. Only inbound service will be available in the morning and only outbound service available in the afternoon, with no service after 9:30 p.m.
- West Trenton: First train at 5:08 a.m. to Jefferson Station, with no inbound service after 7:22 a.m. Np morning service from Center City toward the West Trenton stations
- Trenton: First train at 5:25 a.m. to 30th Street Station, with no service after 7:14 a.m. No morning service from Center City to Trenton.
SEPTA will sell a one-day Individual Independence Pass for $10. The pass must be purchased ahead of time.
The Market-Frankford and Broad Street bus lines will be free to get people to and from the parade route, with the tab picked up by Independence Blue Cross. The subway system expects to move 30,000 passengers per hour on Thursday.
PATCO
The Speedline will run westbound service only into Philadelphia from 6 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., starting at Lindenwold, with stops at Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and the Broadway stations, and with express service to the 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.
Eastbound-only service will begin at 1:20 p.m. originating at 9th/10th and Locust Street Station, and stopping at Broadway, Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold Ssations.
Normal service in both directions will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Regular fares will be in effect all day.
Bicycles will not be allowed on PATCO trains. Folded up strollers will be allowed.
NJ Transit Rail
- Limited additional capacity will be added to select existing Atlantic City Rail Line trains.
- An extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 8:26 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 10:05 a.m.
- An extra train will depart Philadelphia at 4:19 p.m., arriving in Atlantic City at 6:12 p.m.
NJ Transit River Line
- River Line service will operate trains between Trenton and the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden, and an additional train will provide service connecting the Waterfront Entertainment Center and WRTC. This station is also served by PATCO, which will make a stop here as part of its parade schedule.
- The River Line will maintain 15-minute peak period service throughout the mid-day hours and additional capacity will be added throughout the day.
NJ Transit Buses
- Prior to 8 a.m., all Philadelphia bus routes will operate regular routing. All a.m. service on the 414/417/555 routes will go to the 30th Street Station as scheduled.
- From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures and will make a single stop in Center City Philadelphia at 6th/Race St. While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race Street. at the arrival times shown on the timetable.
- Customers riding Greyhound Terminal routes (313/315/317/551) must go to 6th/Race Street at the normal Greyhound departure time shown on the timetable.
During afternoon-evening peak period, routes 414/417/555 will not board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race Street stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance.
- After 7 p.m., all Philadelphia service will be restored to regular routing.
Parking
There will be parking restrictions around and along the parade route that go into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Parking will be available in off-street lots and garages along Parkway, Broadway and near the stadium complex. Driving into Center City is strongly discouraged.
There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade.
SEPTA West Trenton Line Alternative Service for Closed Stations:
Neshaminy Falls Station
Bus Route 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Trevose Station
Bus Route 14 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Somerton Station
Bus Route 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Forest Hills Station
Bus Route 84 or 58 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Bethayres Station
Bus Route 24 to Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Noble Station
Route 55 to Fern Rock Transportation Center & Transfer to the Broad Street Line
Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust
Stadium Option: AT&T Station
No Alternate Service for:
Yardley Station
Meadowbrook Station
Rydal Station
SEPTA Trenton Line Alternative Service for Closed Stations:
Levittown Station
Option 1
Bus Route 127 (towards Oxford Valley Mall) at Bristol Pike & Levittown Parkway
Exit at Oxford Valley Mall
Transfer to Bus Route 14 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Option 2
Bus Route 128 (towards Neshaminy Mall) at Levittown Parkway & Bristol Pike
Exit at Neshaminy Mall
Transfer to either Bus Route 14 or Direct Bus (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Bristol Station
Bus Route 129 (towards Frankford-Knights)
Exit at Frankford Avenue & Knights Road
Transfer to Bus Route 66 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Eddington Station
Option 1
Bus Route 128 (towards Neshaminy Mall) at Street Road & High Avenue
Exit at Neshaminy Mall
Transfer to either Bus Route 14 or Direct Bus (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Option 2
Route 133 at Dunks Ferry & Street Road (towards Frankford & Knights)
Exit at Frankford & Knights (last stop)
Re-transfer to Bus Route 66 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Torresdale Station
Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center)
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Holmesburg Junction Station
Option 1
Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) at Rhawn & Tulip Streets
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Option 2
Bus Route 28 (towards Fern Rock Transportation Center) at Rhawn Street & Torresdale Avenue
Exit at Fern Rock Transportation Center & Transfer to the Broad Street Line
Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust
Stadium Option: AT&T Station
Tacony Station
Option 1
Bus Route 56 (towards 23rd & Venango) at Torresdale Avenue & Disston Street
Exit at Kensington & Torresdale stop
Walk to Erie & Torresdale Avenue &Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line at Erie Torresdale Station
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Option 2
Bus Route 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) at Knorr & Keystone Streets
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line train
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Bridesburg Station
Option 1
Bus Routes 73 or 84 (towards Frankford Transportation Center) Bridge & Eadom Streets
Exit at Frankford Transportation Center & Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
Option 2
Bus Route 56 (towards 23rd & Venango) at Bridge Street & Torresdale Avenue
Transfer to the Market-Frankford Line at the Erie-Torresdale stop
Parkway Station Option: 30th Street Stop
Center City Station Option: 13th Street
North Philadelphia Station
Board the Broad Street Line at North Philadelphia Stop
Center City Station Options: Race-Vine, Walnut-Locust
Stadium Option: AT&T Station
Are you going to the parade? Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ