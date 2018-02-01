Eagles’ Smith and Long won’t visit White House if Eagles win

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, at least two of their players will not make the traditional trip to the White House.

NJ.com reporter Matt Lombardo, i n a message posted to Twitter , said wide receiver Torrey Smith responded in the negative when asked if he would go.

Smith, a critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter, said that players not standing during the national anthem are not protesting the song and its meaning. "It’s a protest during the anthem," Lombardo quoted Smith as saying.

Chris Long also said he won't go to Washington, according to Sports Illustrated . Long skipped the trip last year when he was a member of the Patriots championship team. Long also donated his entire $1 million salary from this season to charities that support education.

Smith was one of several Eagles critical of Trump and tweeted that he is “the most divisive person in the entire country” after the president commented about the national anthem controversy last fall. The tweet has since been deleted.

No members of the Patriots have commented about a White House visit.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not go to the White House after last year's Super Bowl citing "personal family matters."

