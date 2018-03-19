Eagles reportedly to open NFL season vs Vikings at Linc.

The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, I still can't believe I'm writing this, will be opening the 2018 NFL season Thursday night Sept 6th at Lincoln Financial Field hosting the Minnesota Vikings whom they beat in the NFC Championship game. So tweets Howard Eskin from Sportsradio 94 WIP:

While the Eagles hope to have Carson Wentz back at quarterback, the Vikings come in with their new prize free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings signed the former Washington Redskins to a three year 84 million dollar guaranteed contract which could change the way the NFL and their players do business.

The NFL schedule has not yet been announced but other home games for the Eagles include the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts along with their division rival New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

